THERE were two more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in Gwent.
The latest figures from the UK coronavirus dashboard show one more person in both Newport and Blaenau Gwent died in the area in the week leading up to Friday, January 27.
There were no more deaths recorded in Torfaen, Monmouthshire, or Caerphilly.
This is how many people have died in Gwent since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic:
- Blaenau Gwent: 304;
- Caerphilly: 679;
- Monmouthshire: 302;
- Newport:540;
- Torfaen: 397.
In total 11,409 deaths have been recorded in Wales.
The weekly figures now include anyone whose death certificate – registered up to 14 days before Friday, February 10 – mentions Covid-19 as one of the causes.
Deaths in Wales are recorded by registration date, and are allocated to the deceased's usual area of residence.
