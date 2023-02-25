Two engines were spotted at just after midnight, with lucky revelers snapping hunky firemen walking about the town on a Friday night.

Alarms were heard around the Kingsway car park - but at the moment it seems as though it was a false alarm.

We have asked the emergency services why they were called to the scene and will let you know as soon as we do.

For now, we'll leave the ladies (and gentlemen) partying last night, with proof they didn't imagine it, and a group of firefighters in full gear were walking towards them...

Fire engines near Friars Walk

Firemen out on a Friday night

So far we are trying to find out what the incident was about but think it was a false alarm