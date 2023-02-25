FIRE engines tore through Newport last night heading right to the centre of the city at Friars Walk.

Two engines were spotted at just after midnight, with lucky revelers snapping hunky firemen walking about the town on a Friday night.

Alarms were heard around the Kingsway car park - but at the moment it seems as though it was a false alarm.

We have asked the emergency services why they were called to the scene and will let you know as soon as we do.

For now, we'll leave the ladies (and gentlemen) partying last night, with proof they didn't imagine it, and a group of firefighters in full gear were walking towards them...

South Wales Argus:

Fire engines near Friars Walk

South Wales Argus:

Firemen out on a Friday night

South Wales Argus:

So far we are trying to find out what the incident was about but think it was a false alarm