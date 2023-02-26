If you think you would be able to rehome one of them go to www.manytearsrescue.org/ for full contact details and to find out more. Or telephone 01269 843084.

You can also donate money to the charity to help it carry on its rescue work by visiting the same website.

Shant - seven years old, female, German Shepherd. Shant is a happy and confident girl who could be homed as an only dog. She is looking for her own spot on the sofa, humans who will love her as she should have always been loved and lots of tasty treats!

Taz - five months old, male, Cavapoo. Taz is a sweet but very scared puppy who is looking for a loving home. He is very worried about people when he first meets them and will shy away but once he gets to know you he does relax and enjoy your company. He is looking for a quiet home where there is another kind dog to be his friend.

Earl - one year old, male, Irish Water Spaniel. Earl is a lovely boy who has come from a breeder. He is quite worried to find himself here at the moment and so is looking for a calm and quiet home where there is another dog to be his friend and companion. His adopters will need to research the breed to ensure they can offer him the right home.

Porche - three years old, female, Bichon Frise. Porche came to the centre from a breeder to find her forever home. She is a little sweetheart who will happily come up to you in the kennel and enjoys a gentle fuss! Although she does enjoy attention she can be worried on her own and so for this reason she will need to be homed with another kind and confident dog who will be her friend and companion.

Krunchie - nine years old, female, Old English Sheepdog. Krunchie is the most gorgeous girl who has come to the centre from a breeder. She is a gentle lady who was a little hesitant at first but responded well when we put a lead on her and willingly came for a walk. Krunchie will need a home where there is at least one other dog to be her friend and who will allow her to cuddle up with them for comfort and support if she wants to.