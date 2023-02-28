TALIA ANN HURN, 25, of Fleur de Lys Avenue, Pontllanfraith, Blackwood, was ordered to pay £706 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 43mph in a 30mph zone on the A4048 Newport Road, Hollybush, on August 9, 2022.

Her driving record was endorsed with four penalty points.

CHRISTOPHER WEBBER, 29, of Darby Crescent, Ebbw Vale, was banned from driving for 14 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with cocaine in his blood on Tredegar Road on October 24, 2022.

He was fined £146 and ordered to pay £85 costs.

RHYS LEE GODSALL, 32, of Colston Avenue, Newport, was ordered to pay £322 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 46mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 SDR Maesglas East roundabout on September 25, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with five penalty points.

IAN HUNGERFORD, 51, of Pencoed Avenue, Cefn Fforest, Blackwood, was fined £80 after he pleaded guilty to possession of amphetamine on Newbridge Road, Pontllanfraith, on September 12, 2022.

He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.

JUNIOR NORRIS, 42, of Bakery Close, Talywain, Pontypool, was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs after he pleaded guilty to a public order offence in Cwmbran on January 28.

REBECCA LLOYD, 30, of Bythway Road, Trevethin, Pontypool, was ordered to pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 36mph in a 30mph zone on Usk Road on September 3, 2022.

Her driving record was endorsed with three penalty points.

PREETESH PAWAR, 33, of Noral Place, Rogerstone, Newport, was ordered to pay £304 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 59mph in a 50mph zone on the A467 between the Morrisons and Pye Corner roundabouts on September 18, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with three penalty points.

JEMMA-LOUISE FRIDAY, 33, of Jubilee Way, Rogerstone, Newport, was ordered to pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on the B4591 Risca Road/Glasllwch Crescent on August 27, 2022.

Her driving record was endorsed with three penalty points.

JOHNATHAN JEFFREY PORTER, 35, of Hillside Terrace, Llanhilleth, Abertillery, was ordered to pay £202 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 43mph in a 30mph zone on the A4042 Usk Way, Newport, on September 18, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with four penalty points.

RHYS TUCKER, 38, of Stockton Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £304 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 29mph in a 20mph zone on Allt-Yr-Yn Avenue on August 31, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with three penalty points.

SONIA WALSH, 62, of Western Terrace, Ebbw Vale, was ordered to pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on Letchworth Road on September 17, 2022.

Her driving record was endorsed with three penalty points.