Officers said the animal was a "potential banned breed of dog" and was discovered while they executed a warrant in the Hendredenny neighbourhood.

Two high-profile dog attacks in the past 18 months have drawn a spotlight onto the issue of dangerous dogs in the town.

In November 2021, 10-year-old schoolboy Jack Lis died at a friend's house in Penyrheol, and last December 83-year-old Shirley Patrick died 17 days after being injured by a dog at her home, a few streets away from where Jack was attacked.

Jack Lis and Shirley Patrick both died in Caerphilly after two separate dog attacks. (Image: Wales News Service)

In recent weeks, Gwent Police revealed its officers had seized more than a dozen dogs in Caerphilly as part of a crackdown on the suspected breeding and ownership of banned animals.

Police also seized cash and mobile phones during the Hendredenny raid. (Image: Gwent Police)

Under current UK law, some specific breeds of dog are illegal, but Caerphilly MP Wayne David is pressing for the regulations to be updated and place more responsibility on all dog owners to properly train and control their pets, regardless of breed.

During the recent Hendredenny raid, officers also said they seized "drugs, a substantial amount of cash, and mobile phones".