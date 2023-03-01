A MAN has appeared before Newport Magistrates’ Court charged with rape.
Robert Simpson, 27, from Chepstow is accused of the committing the alleged offence in the town between January 29, 2022 and February 1, 2022.
He is to appear before the crown court on March 23.
Simpson, of Brunel Road, Bulwark, was granted conditional bail.
