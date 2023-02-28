Earlier this year the high street giant announced it’s plans to close its Newport store in Maesglas this summer.

The superstore in Maesglas Retail Park will become the latest in Wales to close and be re-located within a Sainsbury’s supermarket.

Argos was acquired by Sainsbury’s supermarket chain in a £1.4 billion takeover in 2016.

Since then the supermarket has closed Argos outlets and re-located them within Sainsbury’s stores across the country.

The store in Maesglas is the only standalone store in Newport, with an Argos store inside Sainsbury’s on Albany Street.

Argos stores in Ebbw Vale and Abergavenny, are the only standalone stores left in Gwent.

Stores in Cwmbran and Pontllanfraith are already inside Sainsbury’s supermarkets.

The two stores in Ebbw Vale and Abergavenny will remain unaffected by the recent announcement with no current plans to close the stores.

A spokesperson for Argos said: “We have no announcement in regard to closing the Ebbw Vale and Abergavenny stores.”

The catalogue retailer is set to close the Newport store in June, before closing its Cardiff Bay store in July.

The latest closures come after it was announced in January that Argos would cease its operations across stores in Ireland.

The stores in Newport and Cardiff are the latest in Wales to close this summer, with the retailer looking to open up more smaller branches inside Sainsbury’s supermarkets.