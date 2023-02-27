MOTORISTS wishing to travel through a village in the north of Monmouthshire face having to travel more than 500 times as far due to an emergency road closure.
The closure affects a 100-yard stretch of the B4246 in the centre of Govilon, near Abergavenny.
The closure, Welsh Water have said, is to "urgently repair a burst water main".
A diversion is in place, which will take motorists 3.3 miles out of their way, using the A465 Heads of the Valleys Road.
The road closure is estimated to be in place until (and including) Wednesday, March 1.
Welsh Water said, in a statement: "Morrison Utility Services, working on behalf of Dŵr Cymru Welsh Water, have made an emergency road closure along the above road, in order to urgently repair a burst water main.
"It is anticipated that the closure will be in place until (and including) March 1.
"A signed diversion is in place, as attached."
