Then head to your local McDonald’s for great deals on breakfast and lunch items, for the next 3 weeks!

McDonald’s is offering customers double MyMcDonald’s Rewards points for the next three weeks, exclusively via the McDonald’s App.

You can ‘Double Up’ on your purchases and bag double points on iconic menu items to make every purchase even more rewarding.

The deal is valid from Monday, February 27 until Sunday, March 5, and will see McDonald’s offering twice the number of points on all orders over £10.

Double points available on McDonald's app

Customers will be able to earn points when they make a purchase by opting into MyMcDonald’s Rewards.

That’s right, the McSpicy is back and this time, it’s here to stay 👀🌶



📸 @jakesfoodbible pic.twitter.com/jOiUXwcByR — McDonald's UK (@McDonaldsUK) February 15, 2023

Some amazing Rewards are available for customers to treat themselves to when point milestones are hit.

When customers reach 1,500 points, they can choose between menu items including small Fries, a Hash Brown, or a Side Salad.

With 2,500 points, a Double Cheeseburger or Vegetable Deluxe is on the cards. Finally, with 4,000 points, customers can choose between menu favourites like 6 Chicken McNuggets or a Big Mac.

There is also an option for customers to donate the cash equivalent of their points to BBC Children in Need, FareShare and Ronald McDonald House Charities to support the company’s commitment to funding and supporting youth work, alongside reducing food poverty and waste in the UK.

All deals are exclusively available on the McDonald’s App and you can start earning points on all orders by downloading the app here.

McDonald’s breakfast is available from 5am-11am, and McDonald’s lunchtime menu is available from 11am daily.