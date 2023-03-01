Former Cardiff City and Newport County footballer Dan Ronan was one of the people behind Fabrix when it opened in the Friars Walk shopping centre in April 2021.

Less than two years later, however, the shop appears to be empty and some metal barriers have been placed around the entrance.

If Fabrix has departed the centre, it is the second independent retailer to leave Friars Walk in recent weeks, following the closure of bamboo products shop Mabboo.

But the shopping centre was buoyed by last week's reopening of The Port, a pop-up market showcasing arts, crafts and food products made in and around South Wales.

Fabrix started off as an online business selling clothing from brands like Palm Angels and Dsquared, as well as a wide range of Nike trainers.

Fabrix has been contacted for a comment. It is not yet known whether the company continues to operate its online business.