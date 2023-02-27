And the big question is, was it worth the wait?

From where I am standing, absolutely not - and based on the amount of annoyed residents who have contacted me I am not alone.

Communities such as Llanbedr – where residents don’t feel safe walking around due to the sheer number of cars travelling through every day - have been crying out for much-needed infrastructure to put an end to their problems and restore quality of life.

However villagers in Llanbedr, and others who are in similar situations right across Wales, have been well and truly let down by Labour ministers.

The Cardiff Bay administration had a real chance to get Wales moving again by delivering vital projects as part of the roads review.

Instead they decided to plough on ahead with their anti-driver, anti-job, anti-growth campaign and inflict more damage on the Welsh economy.

From the moment Labour ministers announced pretty much all major road building projects in Wales will be scrapped, I have been inundated with messages from furious residents.

A steady stream of emails and letters have been arriving from my miffed constituents – and those further afield – who are absolutely dismayed with Labour’s latest backwards move.

And who can blame them? This is a ridiculous decision.

Labour ministers in Cardiff Bay might see roads as awful stretches of concrete – but the fact is they are a necessity.

We need top quality roads for an effective public transport network, for electric vehicle users and to have a modern thriving economy.

Since the announcement was made, I have spoken with countless individuals, businesses and organisations but it was one group that, I believe, hit the nail on the head.

The Road Haulage Association said the Welsh Government’s decision was a “body blow” and said they are “making Wales a more difficult place to do business”.

This decision – mixed with Labour’s imminent 20mph speed limit rollout and the rumoured congestion charge – only further proves Labour’s anti-car, anti-growth, anti-job agenda.

Labour’s transport strategy is in complete chaos and the people of Wales, visitors and businesses deserve so much better than this.

They deserve a transport network that is fit for the 21st century.