The Northern lights will likely to be seen again tonight after a beautiful display across Gwent last night.
The Aurora Borealis is usually seen in areas with high latitudes that are closer to the arctic, such as Iceland and Scandinavia.
Last night, the northern lights were seen across Gwent in places such as Keepers Pond, Blaenavon, Caldicot and Ridgeway, Newport.
The lights can be seen on rare occasions in the UK, and last night they were visible across Wales with residents across Gwent sharing their photos of the rare phenomenon.
Tonight, the northern lights will be the most visible with the Met Office confirming that they will be visible as far as Cornwall.
Our camera club members caught some beautiful sights of the Aurora Borealis.
Northern Lights over Keepers Pond in Blaenaravon. Picture: Nathan Spokes
Northern Lights across Keepers Pond. Picture: Nathan Spokes
Bright lights of the Aurora Borealis. Picture: Nathan Spokes
Northern nights can be seen in caldicot. Picture: Catherine Mayo
Faint light of the northern lights over houses in Caldicot. Picture: Catherine Mayo
Faint green lights of the Aurora Borealis over Rigdeway. Picture: Matt Whitcutt
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here