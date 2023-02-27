The Aurora Borealis is usually seen in areas with high latitudes that are closer to the arctic, such as Iceland and Scandinavia.

Last night, the northern lights were seen across Gwent in places such as Keepers Pond, Blaenavon, Caldicot and Ridgeway, Newport.

The lights can be seen on rare occasions in the UK, and last night they were visible across Wales with residents across Gwent sharing their photos of the rare phenomenon.

Tonight, the northern lights will be the most visible with the Met Office confirming that they will be visible as far as Cornwall.

Our camera club members caught some beautiful sights of the Aurora Borealis.

Nathan Spokes (Image: Nathan Spokes)

Northern Lights over Keepers Pond in Blaenaravon. Picture: Nathan Spokes

Northern Lights across Keepers Pond. Picture: Nathan Spokes

Bright lights of the Aurora Borealis. Picture: Nathan Spokes

Northern nights can be seen in caldicot. Picture: Catherine Mayo

Faint light of the northern lights over houses in Caldicot. Picture: Catherine Mayo

Faint green lights of the Aurora Borealis over Rigdeway. Picture: Matt Whitcutt