Officers from Natural Resources Wales have shared pictures of the dumped boxes and other rubbish, left in Hawse Reen on the Gwent Levels near Newport.

The Reens are a network of fields & historic watercourses that provide an important habitat for a diverse range of rare plants and animals, making it a Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI)

"Fly tipping harms wildlife, pollutes watercourses and poses a flood risk as well as being an eye sore for the local community," NRW said in a statement.

"Our IDD team have to remove the waste from the Reens using specialist machinery, which can be costly and takes away from their core work of managing this important site.

"The rubbish will be taken back to the yard, where our officers will look through the bags to try and find evidence so we can trace the offenders."

If you suspect illegal waste activity in your area you can report it to the NRW incident hotline on 0300 065 3000.

As a householder, if you are paying someone to take away your waste, you need to check that they are a registered waste carrier.

You can check for free on the NRW website.