The on-going cost of living crisis has hampered chances for an American bulldog crossbreed to find a home after struggling with kennel life.

The staff at the Hartridge Road centre are now desperately seeking a home for him and have launched an urgent appeal.

Kath Logan, deputy centre manager, said: “Usually a dog like Lucky would easily find an adopter, but the cost of living crisis has hit rehoming.

Lucky the dog is desperate for a new home. Picture: RSPCA Cymru

“Rehoming has really slowed down. Normally a dog like Lucky would be adopted quickly.

"But since the end of the pandemic and now the cost of living crisis, we are seeing less people looking to rehome from us.

“And sadly instead we are receiving excessive amounts of calls from people who want to give up their dogs.

“Lucky is such a friendly loving boy but has not had any interest which we are all very sad about.

RSPCA Cymru (Image: RSPCA Cymru)

Lucky the dog struggling with kennel life. Picture: RSPCA CYMRU

"He gets very stressed in the kennels and isn’t coping well.

“We are doing everything we can to make things as happy as possible, but what he really needs is a loving home.”

Lucky was taken into RSPCA care with the skin condition, dermatitis – which may have been down to a long-term untreated flea infestation.

She added: “His skin is much better and is all under control, he has a medicated bath once a week and a supplement in his food.

RSPCA Cymru (Image: RSPCA Cymru)

Before and after Lucky's treatment for Dermititus. Picture: RSPCA Cymru

“His skin caused red sore inflamed thickening of the skin with alopecia. Thankfully, intensive veterinary support has helped to relieve his condition.

“But due to the chronic condition he came in with, the fur has only partially grown back, although this doesn’t affect his wonderful nature.

“He enjoys nothing more than a cuddle or playing with his toys when he is with his human companions.”

If you are interested in rehoming Lucky please fill out an online application form which can be found on the find a pet website.

The RSPCA is providing dedicated cost of living support for worried pet owners, with a recently-opened telephone helpline on 0300 123 0650.

An online hub is also available, which has lots of practical tips and advice, including details of pet food bank schemes.