Families will be able to meet and take a photo with YouTube’s Cody between 10am and 4pm at The Entertainer, Cwmbran on Saturday, March 4.

The Entertainer’s meet and greet with the popular children’s character is is free-of-charge.

Craig Lowe, events coordinator at The Entertainer, commented: “We’re so excited to welcome Cody to our store next weekend.

“We know how much little one’s love Cocomelon so we are positive that the meet and greet will be incredibly popular.

“It’s a great chance for families to say hello and capture some snaps with their favourite character while browsing the store.

“We look forward to welcoming our VIP visitor and hope families can join us on the day.”

The Entertainer also has a variety of Cocomelon goodies, including a 12” musical Cody teddy.