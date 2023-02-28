New figures show 20,701 penalty charge notices were handed out by Newport City Council in the six months to June 2022, the equivalent to 115 each day.

Penalty charge notices are issued when drivers break parking regulations, such as by parking on double yellow lines or on a single yellow line at a prohibited time.

Since taking over responsibility for on-street parking in 2019, the council has employed a team of green-uniformed Civil Parking Enforcement officers who can often be seen patrolling the city.

The council also purchased a special car equipped with cameras, which is driven around Newport to catch problem parkers.

The city's parking operation has also proved profitable for the council, according to the figures, obtained by Churchill Motor Insurance through Freedom of Information requests.

The figures show Newport City Council brought in £626,062 in revenue in the first half of 2022 from penalty charge notices – or £3,478 a day.

This was a rise from £1,614 a day across the whole of 2021.

The figures further show £1,897,114 has been collected by Newport City Council from parking tickets from the start of 2020 to June 2022.

Civil Parking Enforcement was paused during the first few months of the pandemic when the government issued mandatory stay-at-home lockdown rules, but was resumed a few months later as restrictions were eased slightly.

'Flurry of fines'





The RAC Foundation, a charity for motorists, said parking rules are there for a reason – but added "over-enthusiastic parking enforcement" may also be playing a role in the rise across the UK.

Steve Gooding, director of the organisation, said: “Whichever way they turn and wherever they decide to stop, on-street and off-street, drivers are faced with the threat of parking sanctions.

“Between the 20,000 tickets issued by councils daily and the 30,000 dished out by private parking companies, motorists are seemingly facing a positive flurry of fines and charges – around one every two seconds.

A spokesperson for the Local Government Association, who represent councils in England and Wales, said: “Income raised through on-street parking charges and parking fines is spent on running parking services.

"Any surplus is spent on essential transport projects, including fixing the £11 billion road repairs backlog, reducing congestion, tackling poor air quality and supporting local bus services,” they added.

Additional reporting by Will Grimond, data reporter.