Mouayed Bashir, 29, died at his family home in the city after his parents had phoned for an ambulance, fearing their son was having a bad mental health episode.

Police arrived and restrained him on the floor of his bedroom, and Mr Bashir died shortly afterwards.

Since then, his relatives have spoken to the Argus about their long search for answers while they awaited the outcome of a police watchdog investigation into the matter, as well as an inquest into Mr Bashir's death.

Today, Monday, a coroner in Newport held a pre-inquest hearing on the case, and ruled the full inquest would take place from January 15, 2024.

Speaking to the Argus previously, Mr Bashir's brother, Mohannad, said: "As a family, we are doing our best to move forward and carry on with life.

"There have been some good days and some bad days and we are trying to cope with that in the best way possible.

"We are getting amazing support from friends and family around us.”

"We will never see Mouayed get married. We will never have the chance to see Mouayed's children and for the parents to be grandparents, Mouayed never even got to the chance of putting down a mortgage for the family home he always wanted," said Mohamed.

"He was taken away far too young."