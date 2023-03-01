The event falls on the last Saturday of June, with a march to celebrate the Armed Forces community including veterans, those currently serving, cadets and their families.

In 2021, a decision was made that the annual event would travel across all the Welsh regions and last year it took place in Wrexham.

This year the event will take place on Saturday, June 24, and it is Newport’s turn to host the event, which promises to be a spectacular.

It will include a parade through the city centre, exciting displays and a concert.

Pixabay (Image: Pixabay)

Soliders matching through UK city. Picture: Pixabay

Councillor Jane Mudd, leader of Newport City Council, said: “We are honoured to be hosting such a special day that will allow the council and the public the opportunity to say thank you to all those who have served, or are serving, our country.

“It promises to be a spectacular day for all the family with special guests providing some thrilling moments.

“More will be revealed over the coming months, but a wonderful programme is being planned for National Armed Forces Day.

“We look forward to welcoming service people, veterans, residents and visitors from further afield to the city of Newport.”

Armed Forces Day in Wales is a partnership event between councils, Welsh Government, the tri-services –Royal Navy, Army, and RAF – and other partners.

Celebrations begin on Monday, June 19, when the Armed Forced Day flag is raised on buildings and famous landmarks around the UK.

Details of the Armed Forces Day celebrations in Newport City Centre will be revealed soon. To keep up to date with details of the event check the Newport City Council website.