The front door to the Rogue Fox Coffee House, in Clytha Park Road, has been smashed and knocked off its hinges, pictures shared on social media show.

In a brief post the owners said "we are closed for now" in the wake of the incident, during which thieves reportedly stole alcohol and money.

The well-loved coffee shop moved to its current premises at the end of 2021 when the owner relocated from a few doors down.

News of the burglary has prompted a police investigation and an outpouring of support from customers and well-wishers who rushed to condemn the damage.

"Vile behaviour - absolutely shocking," one said.

Another follower added: "What is wrong with some people? Hope all gets sorted quickly for you, you got this."

The Rogue Fox Coffee House, in Newport, after a suspected burglary. (Image: Newsquest)

The incident at Rogue Fox Coffee House follows a recent break-in at the Vittorio's restaurant in Stow Hill, in which a thief stole around £100 worth of alcohol but caused an estimated £2,000 worth of damage.

Gwent Police has now appealed to the public for help to catch those responsible for the Rogue Fox incident.

A spokesperson for the force said: "We received a report of a burglary in Clytha Park Road, Newport, after a shop was broken into by an unknown person between 2pm on Sunday, February 26 and 7.30am on Monday, February 27.

"A quantity of cash and alcohol were reportedly taken during the burglary.

"Enquiries are ongoing, and anyone with information including CCTV or dashcam footage, can call us on 101 or send us a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2300064752.

"Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with details."