The series of appointments, ranging from graduate to managerial roles, includes Pei Zhou and Rob Harding as business services managers, and James Travers, Ffion Williams and Arin Ozgul as a business services trainees.

Rob who joins Kilsby Williams with more than 20 years’ experience in the accountancy industry believes this is an exciting time for the firm and, alongside Pei, will be responsible for managing a portfolio of client accounts.

Rob said: “To welcome five new team members in a short space of time is testament to Kilsby Williams’ ambitious growth plans. On a personal note, I’m looking forward to working with new clients, helping their businesses to thrive and being the best accountant I can be.”

James, Ffion and Arin will be responsible for preparing accounts for clients, and attending audits and stocktakes. All three hope in the longer term to earn their ACA qualification and become chartered accountants.

Ffion said: “This is a great opportunity for me to gain as much experience as I can, learning from talented accountants, while achieving a professional qualification and hopefully, building a successful career.”

Jonathan Harrhy, partner at Kilsby Williams, said: “This is an exciting time for the business services team as we look to step up our provision. We’re very pleased to welcome Pei, Rob, James, Ffion and Arin to the business and look forward to seeing them thrive in this dynamic, fast-paced environment.”

Established in 1991, Kilsby Williams works with clients from across south Wales, the Midlands and London, ranging from sole traders to companies in international quoted groups.