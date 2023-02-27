The Big Breakfast is one of the region’s most popular networking events attracting more than 100 businesses providing them with opportunities to meet and engage with each other, strengthening their relationships within the local industry and providing a means to advertise their unique propositions.

The University of South Wales is supporting the event and two members of its team - Alessia Evans, community engagement officer, and Sarah Jeremiah, external engagement manager - will also feature as guest speakers.

Sarah Jeremiah said: “With our increasing involvement in supporting local businesses, we are excited at the opportunity to directly meet and engage with members of the community.

"I will be providing an overview of the range support USW Exchange can offer to local businesses, through access to funding opportunities that utilise our academic expertise, student and graduate talent pool, and our fantastic technical facilities.”

Alessia Evans, who has recently joined the USW Exchange team as community engagement officer, said: “I am excited to take this opportunity to discuss how USW can support local businesses through our civic engagement scheme and introduce our forthcoming work with Business in the Community on the Newport Placemaking project.”

The event is organised by the Dragons of Newport, a business networking group with more than 25 members who meet weekly at The Ridgeway to refer business to each other and share knowledge and commercial expertise.

Matt Trevett, director of Alliance Marketing and Dragons of Newport member said: “Attending a well-established local business networking event like the Dragons of Newport Big Breakfast is a wise investment for any entrepreneur.

"It provides a platform to connect with like-minded individuals, exchange ideas and knowledge, and gain valuable insights into the industry. The benefits of attending these events are endless, from building meaningful relationships and expanding your network, to discovering new opportunities and growing your business. Don't miss out on the chance to elevate your success and take your business to the next level.”

Tickets for the event can be booked via the Dragons of Newport Eventbrite page, and cost just £5 plus a small booking fee.