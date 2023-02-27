The Salvage Shopper has won a gold award in the 2023 British Promotional Merchandise Association Awards in the Bag and Folder Category after being entered by Samedaybags.

Melvin Green, who founded Samedaybags, said: “For a while now anyone who uses plastic bags for give-aways at exhibitions and conferences have found customer resistance. But now there is huge competition for the best designed and the one with the best environmental credentials.

“There are still an estimated one billion plastic bags circulating in the UK even though bags for life have been around for a 25 years. The Salvage Shopper which won the gold award ticks the boxes for environmental compliance at all stages of its production.”

Samedaybags.com prints the Salvage Shopper using vegan, water-based inks and glues so every part of the product is environmentally sound. The next task is to ensure that those who acquire a bag use it for a long time and that comes down to having an exciting, credible design that people are proud to be seen carrying means they will use it again and again.

Melvin Green said: “We have design specialists who help our customers with designs that appeal to the public. Our eco-friendly screen printing means every stage supports the environment.”