Lorna Hawkes, of Bythway Road, Trevethin, Pontypool, appeared at Merthyr Tydfil crown court today.

She was charged with the supply of drugs in classes A, B and C - crack cocaine, cannabis resin and benzodiazepines respectively.

The offences took place between October 27 and November 15, 2020. Hawkes was 17 at the time.

Now 19, she pleaded guilty at the earliest opportunity.

The defence barrister noted the delay of some two years in this case.

The prosecution outlined the events leading up to Hawkes' arrest.

"Police were called to reports of an assault at the defendant’s mother’s house, where she was staying," they said.

"That incident was resolved, but while the police were at the address, they were shown into the defendant’s bedroom.

"In the bedroom they found drugs and drug paraphernalia. These were of small amounts and were seized."

The police arrested the defendant and took her phone. She was released under investigation.

"She claimed there was “nothing on the phone” about selling drugs," the prosecution explained.

However, examination of the phone by police showed she was facilitating the supply of drugs as well as occasionally selling them herself.

"She was concerned in the supply, rather than being an out-and-out supplier," the prosecution said.

The defendant has 14 previous convictions for public order and violence offences – including assaulting an emergency worker, criminal damage and using threatening language.

None of her previous convictions were for drug offences.

The defence barrister laid out how the defendant's upbringing had plaid a part in her situation.

"This young woman was an addict. Her father had used drugs since she was much younger," they said.

"Her life was chaotic and out of control.

"She has said that she shouldn’t have been doing the things she has been doing.

"She has had difficulties in her life with ADHD, depression and anxiety.

"She has used illicit drugs to medicate herself against these conditions."

However, they explained that Hawkes was working to improve her situation.

"Since the offences she has met her fiancé, who is the father-to-be of the child she is carrying," they said

"She is now drugs-free and has shown determination to keep off drugs. She is more than a year sober so far."

The judge sentenced Hawkes to 10 months imprisonment for the charge of supplying class A drugs - crack cocaine.

For the charge of supplying a class B drug - cannabis resin - Hawkes was given a sentence of four week imprisonment. This would run concurrently with the first charge.

For the charge of supplying a class C drug - benzodiazepines - Hawkes was given a sentence of 14 days imprisonment. This would run concurrently with the first charge.

All sentences were suspended for two years.

A victim surcharge of £156 was also imposed and the defendant’s mobile phone was forfeited and will be destroyed.