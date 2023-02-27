But if you missed the Aurora display, don't worry, experts are predicting the Northern Lights will be back again tonight.

Astronomy Tourism Specialist, Dark Sky Wales, said they may even be stronger than last night.

In a post on Facebook, Dark Sky Wales said: "There is potential for further Aurora this evening, possibly stronger than last night's wonderful display."

👀 Strong solar activity means another chance to see the #NorthernLights tonight



Northern Scotland is favoured to see the #Aurora overhead, but sightings closer to the horizon are possible as far south as southern Britain - *if* you have clear skies



Check out the forecast 👇 pic.twitter.com/2mMceWhrVt — Met Office (@metoffice) February 27, 2023

The MET Office posted an update this afternoon which said there was another chance to see the Northern Light tonight but it was more likely to be in the North.

The MET Office, on Twitter, said: "Strong solar activity means another chance to see the #NorthernLights tonight.

"Northern Scotland is favoured to see the #Aurora overhead, but sightings closer to the horizon are possible as far south as southern Britain - *if* you have clear skies."

The Northern Lights are a result of a coronal hole high-speed stream combined with a fast coronal mass ejection.

A coronal hole high speed stream arrived this evening combined with a rather fast coronal mass ejection leading to #Aurora sightings across the UK@MadMike123 in North Uist@Jon9tea in North Wales@paulhaworth in Cambridgeshire@alex_murison in Shropshire pic.twitter.com/8JhqxPbcFK — Met Office (@metoffice) February 26, 2023

What time can I see the Northern Lights?





The MET office has issued a Geomagnetic Storm Watch alert which is in place until 6am tomorrow morning.

The MET office said: "Ongoing coronal hole fast wind and coronal mass ejection effects are currently creating G1/Minor to G2/Moderate geomagnetic storms, with aurora visible north of 52-53 Degrees.

"There is a similar expectation for later on 27 Feb as another coronal mass ejection arrives and there is a chance of conditions strengthening to G3/Strong geomagnetic storm levels.

Titter user Jon took to social media to share this snap of the Northern Lights in North Wales on Sunday. (Image: Jon/Twitter)

"Aurora is once again possible to similar latitudes, perhaps as far south as central or southern England should any more persistent storm periods occur."

It is hard to pinpoint a time though according to Aurora Forecast Page.

The Aurora Forecast Page said: "One of the problems with seeing the Aurora, it doesn’t run on a schedule.

"Often Auroras happen with only 30 minutes warning."

So keep your eyes on the sky.

Where can I see the Northern Lights?

The MET Office released a weather update at 3pm this afternoon which showed the North of Scotland had a 100% chance to see the Northern Lights tonight.

It said the lights can extend up to 50 miles to as far as 400 miles high.

So North Wales is set to have the best chance of witnessing the Northern Lights for a second night.

The Northern Lights are set to be visible for a second night (Image: Nathan Spokes)

The MET Office forecast did state sightings were "possible" as far south as southern Britain if the skies were clear, so there is still a chance the Aurora display may be visible from mid or South Wales.

What are the Northern Lights?

The Aurora is caused by atoms and molecules in our atmosphere colliding with particles from the Sun, according to the Royal Museum Greenwich.

Adding that the light's wavy patterns are created by force lines in the Earth's magnetic field, with the different colours created by different gasses.

The lowest area of the Aurora is normally around 80 miles from Earth whilst the top could be hundreds of miles above Earth.