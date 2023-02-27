STAFF of a Wrexham nightclub were left in stitches when they discovered what was inside a handbag handed in to lost and found.
A member of staff at Atik came across something quite unusual when she took a look inside.
In a video posted to the nightclub's TikTok account, the staff member says she had been planning to check the bag for some ID so that she could return it to its owner.
But, instead, she found that the bag was full of CHIPS!
READ MORE: Children invited to pebble painting event in memory of Aria Hodgkiss
It seems one club-goer couldn't wait until the night's end to head for a takeaway treat.
In the video, the female member of staff at Atik says: "Okay so someone just handed this cute little bag into the bar. So I thought I’d have a little look and see if there's an ID in there or anything like that and it's just full of chips."
You can watch the video here ...
@atikwrex #drunk #lost #club #clubbing #atik #wrexham #funny #bartender #drinks #lol ♬ original sound - ATIK WREXHAM
Many TikTok users hailed the move as 'genius' in the video's comments section while several others cheekily claimed it was their bag.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here