A team from Health Inspectorate Wales (HIW) visited Godwin Dental Practice in Cwmbran in October last year and now a report has been published on their findings.

It said inspectors found a ‘close knit dental practice that placed emphasis on providing a caring, professional, and friendly service for their patients.’ It was noted that patient confidentiality was always maintained, and staff treated patients with respect in person and on the telephone.

Outside the dental practice (Image: Street View)

The team found that the practice offered safe and effective care to their patients’ but HIW would recommend the surgery to place fire safety action notices in ‘an area more visible to patients.’

According to the report the inspection team recommended that the practice should ensure all windows in the surgery provide enough coverage to preserve patient dignity when they are in use and daily temperature checks should be taken on the fridge storing the emergency glucagon.

HIW reported that ‘decontamination procedures at the practice were good and equipment was in good working order. We were assured that medicines and prescription pads were handled appropriately at the practice. However, we would recommend that the practice adhere to WHTM 01-04 guidelines should they wish to continue to allow the decontamination of staff clinical uniforms using the washing machine found to be in-situ at the practice.’

HIW’s recommendation following the inspection of Goodwin Dental Practice.

Ensure windows in all surgeries provide enough coverage to preserve patient dignity when in use.

Display the General Dental Council registration certificates in a public area.

Implement a ‘You said, we did’ information display within the waiting room.

What the service did well:

The service provided a good ‘Active Offer’ of Welsh.

A television screen that provided relevant information to patients while they were waiting alongside a plentiful supply of information leaflets.

The practice was bright and modern with a welcoming practice team that treated patients in a friendly manner.

HIW conducted a questionnaire and all patients that completed the survey ‘stated that they felt that the staff at the practice treated them with dignity and respect. Almost all said that they felt the dental team helped them to understand all the available options for treatment when they needed it.’