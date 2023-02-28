Officers said the animal was a "potential banned breed of dog" and was discovered while they executed a drugs warrant in the Hendredenny neighbourhood.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “The warrant took place around 2.30pm on Sunday 26 February and a 37-year-old man from the Hendredenny area is assisting officers with enquiries.”

Two high-profile dog attacks in the past 18 months have drawn a spotlight onto the issue of dangerous dogs in the town.

In November 2021, 10-year-old schoolboy Jack Lis died at a friend's house in Penyrheol, and last December 83-year-old Shirley Patrick died 17 days after being injured by a dog at her home, a few streets away from where Jack was attacked.