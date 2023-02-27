A man has been arrested for possession with intent to supply Class A and B drugs in Newport.

The man was arrested in Rogerstone and has been remanded.

What was detained

The arrest was part of an operation this weekend in the Newport West area by Gwent Police targetting those using illegal electric motorbikes to supply drugs.