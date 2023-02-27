A man has been arrested for possession with intent to supply Class A and B drugs in Newport.
The man was arrested in Rogerstone and has been remanded.
What was detained. Picture: Gwent Police
The arrest was part of an operation this weekend in the Newport West area by Gwent Police targetting those using illegal electric motorbikes to supply drugs.
