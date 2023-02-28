The price rise in Blaenau Gwent is one of the highest percentage increases in the entirety of the UK over the month.

The latest data from the government department reveals that in December 2022 average house prices in Blaenau Gwent reached £142,884.

This was up from £137,066 in November, representing a 4.2 per cent increase. In the last 12 months it has risen by 23.3 per cent.

How much have house prices increased in Blaenau Gwent?





Breaking it down for specific types of housing, all prices saw an increase.

Detached houses - Up to £247,660 from £236,262 in November

- Up to £247,660 from £236,262 in November Semi-detached houses - Up to £161,281 from £154,509 in November

- Up to £161,281 from £154,509 in November Terraced houses - Up to £128,917 from £123,900 in November

- Up to £128,917 from £123,900 in November Flats - Up to £76,988 from £73,589 in November

How do Blaenau Gwent house prices compare to the UK average?





Despite the rise in prices this month, Blaenau Gwent is still far below the UK average with typical property value in the nations reaching £294,329 in December.

In cash terms, the average house price in December was £26,214 higher than a year earlier with house price growth accelerating to 9.8 per cent in December 2022. Prices were down by -0.4 per cent month on month.

How much could your house be worth?





We have created this map for the Wales so you can see the average house price in each neighbourhood since 1995.

The above map can demonstrate which areas of Blaenau Gwent are the most expensive for average house prices.