The latest data from the government department reveals that in December 2022 average house prices in Newport reached £243,358.

This was up from £237,036 in November, representing over a 2.7 per cent increase. In the last 12 months it has risen by 10.4 per cent.

How much have house prices increased in Newport?





Breaking it down for specific types of housing, all prices saw an increase.

Detached houses - Up to £425,483 from £413,991 in November

- Up to £425,483 from £413,991 in November Semi-detached houses - Up to £255,588 from £248,927 in November

- Up to £255,588 from £248,927 in November Terraced houses - Up to £186,426 from £181,838 in November

- Up to £186,426 from £181,838 in November Flats - Up to £126,874 from £123,195 in November

How do Newport house prices compare to the UK average?





Despite the rise in prices this month, Newport is still below the UK average with typical property value in the nations reaching £294,329 in December.

In cash terms, the average house price in December was £26,214 higher than a year earlier with house price growth accelerating to 9.8 per cent in December 2022. Prices were down by -0.4 per cent month on month.

How much could your house be worth?





We have created this map for the Wales so you can see the average house price in each neighbourhood since 1995.

The above map can demonstrate which areas of Newport are the most expensive for average house prices.