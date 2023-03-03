The latest data from the government department reveals that in December 2022 average house prices in Torfaen reached £201,828.

This was down from £205,056 in November, representing a 1.6 per cent decrease. In the last 12 months it has risen by 10.6 per cent.

How much have house prices decreased in Torfaen?





Breaking it down for specific types of housing, all prices saw a decrease.

Detached houses - Down to £356,373 from £360,844 in November

How do Torfaen house prices compare to the UK average?





The fall in prices this month means Torfaen is still well below the UK average with typical property value in the nations reaching £294,329 in December.

In cash terms, the average house price in December was £26,214 higher than a year earlier with house price growth accelerating to 9.8 per cent in December 2022. Prices were down by -0.4 per cent month on month.

