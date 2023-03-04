The latest data from the government department reveals that in December 2022 average house prices in Carmarthenshire reached £217,080.

This was up from £215,974 in November, representing a 0.5 per cent increase. In the last 12 months it has risen by 16.0 per cent.

How much have house prices increased in Carmarthenshire?





Breaking it down for specific types of housing, all prices saw an increase.

Detached houses - Up to £295,838 from £294,288 in November

- Up to £295,838 from £294,288 in November Semi-detached houses - Up to £191,598 from £190,378 in November

- Up to £191,598 from £190,378 in November Terraced houses - Up to £155,210 from £154,691 in November

- Up to £155,210 from £154,691 in November Flats - Up to £121,147 from £120,477 in November

How do Carmarthenshire house prices compare to the UK average?





Despite the rise in prices this month, Carmarthenshire is still well below the UK average with typical property value in the nations reaching £294,329 in December.

In cash terms, the average house price in December was £26,214 higher than a year earlier with house price growth accelerating to 9.8 per cent in December 2022. Prices were down by -0.4 per cent month on month.

How much could your house be worth?





We have created this map for the Wales so you can see the average house price in each neighbourhood since 1995.

Sites like Zoopla can offer an estimate valuation of your house if you input your postcode into their website here.

The above map can demonstrate which areas of Carmarthenshire are the most expensive for average house prices.