The price fall in Swanseais the third largest percentage decrease of any in the entirety of the UK, with only East Dunbartonshire, and Kensington and Chelsea falling more over the month.

The latest data from the government department reveals that in December 2022 average house prices in Swansea reached £193,351.

This was down from £201,276 in November, representing a 3.9 per cent decrease. In the last 12 months it has risen by 3.7 per cent.

How much have house prices decreased in Swansea?





Breaking it down for specific types of housing, all prices saw a decrease.

Detached houses - Down to £312,076 from £324,826 in November

Semi-detached houses - Down to £201,841 from £210,043 in November

Terraced houses - Down to £156,745 from £163,358 in November

Flats - Down to £109,911 from £114,106 in November

How do Swansea house prices compare to the UK average?





The fall in prices this month means Swansea is still well below the UK average with typical property value in the nations reaching £294,329 in December.

In cash terms, the average house price in December was £26,214 higher than a year earlier with house price growth accelerating to 9.8 per cent in December 2022. Prices were down by -0.4 per cent month on month.

How much could your house be worth?





We have created this map for the Wales so you can see the average house price in each neighbourhood since 1995.

The above map can demonstrate which areas of Swansea are the most expensive for average house prices.