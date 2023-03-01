KAL JENKINS, 23, of Arael View, Abertillery, was fined £319 after he pleaded guilty to a public order offence and resisting a constable on February 3.

He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £128 surcharge.

KANE BRADBURY, 23, of Monnow Way, Bettws, Newport, was fined £80 after he pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly on Cambrian Road on February 19.

He was also ordered to pay £85 costs.

FIONA WENDY GRIFFIN, 49, of Coronation Road, Six Bells, Abertillery, was ordered to pay £638 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 81mph in a 50mph zone on the A467 in Newport between the Morrisons and Pye Corner roundabouts on September 29, 2022.

Her driving record was endorsed with six penalty points.

DARREN MYERS, 36, of Green Lane, Caldicot, was fined £417 after he admitted being drunk and disorderly on Cambrian Road, Newport, causing criminal damage to a Gwent Police cell and resisting a constable on February 4.

He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £167 surcharge.

ROSS JAMES PRICE, 38, of Gainsborough Road, Cefn Golau, Tredegar, was banned from driving for six months for driving without insurance at the Crown Business Park on September 22, 2022.

He was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

ROBERT PAGINTON, 40, of Bryn Bevan, Newport, was ordered to pay £416 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 46mph in a 30mph zone on the A4042 Usk Way on September 18, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with four penalty points.

CHRISTOPHER VAUGHAN, 42, of Maesglas Grove, Newport, was conditionally discharged for 12 months after he admitted being drunk and disorderly on Pine Grove on February 5.

He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £26 surcharge.

FRANCESCA IRVING, 31, of Tredomen Terrace, Tredomen, Ystrad Mynach, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £228 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 36mph in a 30mph zone on the A468 Rhiwderin, Newport, on September 1, 2022.

Her driving record was endorsed with three penalty points.

CLAIRE CHADWICK, 57, of Heol Derw, Hengoed, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on Nelson Road, Ystrad Mynach, on September 24, 2022.

Her driving record was endorsed with three penalty points.

JOSHUA DAVID CLARK, 33, of Pandy Road, Bedwas, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £416 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 36mph in a 30mph zone on the A468 Rhiwderin, Newport, on August 27, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with three penalty points.

DAVID LIDDLE, 52, of Cormorant Way, Duffryn, Newport, was ordered to pay £273 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 37mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 SDR Maesglas East roundabout on August 28, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with three penalty points.