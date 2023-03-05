Dewi and Owain are searching for a second chance of happiness.

The two guinea pigs were brought into the care of the RSPCA after their welfare needs were not being met.

Kath Logan, deputy manager said “We really hope Owain and Dewi will catch the eye of the perfect prospective owners – and ensure more happy endings for the RSPCA.

RSPCA Cymru (Image: RSPCA Cymru)

Owain the Guinea Pig. Picture: RSPCA Cymru

“Rescue animals can be such rewarding companions, and we would urge anyone able and willing to add a pet to their family visit our find a pet website to find out more about the animals looking for their forever homes.”

Dewi and Owain although nervous will require plenty of socialising and will make great family pets.

As single neutered males, staff are looking for homes for both and to be integrated into a female group of guinea pigs, so they have companionship.

“Dewi is a lovely little boy but very shy, he will need a nice big hutch or cage with multiple places to sleep, hide and play.” She continued.

“Owain will also benefit from a large pen or hutch with lots of hiding spaces to sleep and enough room to explore and run around.

RSPCA Cymru (Image: RSPCA Cymru)

Dewi the guinea pig. Picture: RSPCA Cymru

“They all love hearing the rustle of vegetable bags in the morning, and you will often hear them squeal with excitement.”

If you are interested in adopting Dewi or Owain, contact the animal centre or fill out a form online.

The RSPCA are providing dedicated cost of living support for worried pet owners, with a recently-opened telephone helpline on 0300 123 0650 and an online hub, with tips and advice including details of pet food bank schemes.

She added: “Due to the cost of living crisis and other factors we are full to bursting, and we always have pets waiting to come in so we can rehabilitate and rehome them.

“Rehoming has really slowed down at the moment, so if you are considering and able to take on a pet, please consider rehoming a rescue animal instead of buying.”

For all the animals looking for homes in RSPCA care visit: www.rspca.org.uk/findapet