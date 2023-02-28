Jonathan Neale, 40, from Newport had fallen asleep by his front door after a day out drinking with another woman.

His wife Claire put him to bed but when she looked at his phone she found dozens of messages he’d sent to other women.

She said: "I got his wet clothes off him put him to bed and had a look through his phone where I discovered he hasn’t stopped messaging women dirty texts, videos telling women he loves them and if he wasn’t in a relationship with me he’d be with her."

Jonathan Neale pictured with his wife Claire on their wedding day. Picture: Wales News Service

Claire feared for her life when he started strangling her when she confronted him.

Neale got drunk after he’d been out watching the Wales v Ireland Six Nations rugby match earlier this month.

He had downed Coors Light beer and Jack Daniel’s whiskey throughout the day, Newport Magistrates’ Court was told.

Anna Parry, prosecuting, said: “The defendant had been watching the rugby with his friends.

Claire Neal’s injuries after the attack. Picture: Wales News Service

“He asked the victim to pick him up and she went to collect him.

“The defendant was found quite intoxicated and he had fallen asleep at a bus station.

“When they were home, the complainant helped undress him and put him to bed and he went to sleep.

Jonathan Neale and Claire Neale in happier times. Picture: Wales News Service

“The victim checked his mobile phone as a result of previous affairs on his part.”

She then woke Neale and told him “we are done” and asked him to leave.

“He put his two hands to her throat area and this made her feel petrified,” the prosecutor added.

“She didn’t think he was going to let go but the complainant managed to bite his finger and he loosened his grip.

“The defendant fled the house and was later arrested by the police.”

Neale, of Bettws, pleaded guilty to intentionally strangling his wife.

He had no previous convictions.

Lynda Rhead, representing Neale, who was emotional during the hearing, said: “He’s not proud of himself.

“The defendant has shown his remorse from the outset.

“He has made full admissions and told of how sorry he was and he entered a guilty plea at the very first opportunity.

“It was clearly a horrible incident that the victim should not have gone through.

“This is somebody who is holding his head in shame.”

Neale was jailed for 12 months but that prison sentence was suspended for two years.

He was ordered to complete a 29-day rehabilitation activity requirement and told to pay £85 costs and a £187 victim surcharge.

The defendant was made the subject of a two-year restraining order not to contact his wife.