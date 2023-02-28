The Newport B&M Furniture store announced on Facebook it would be closing its doors on March 4, 2023.

B&M Stores (Docks Way, Newport), on Facebook, said: "Unfortunately your B&M Newport Furniture store at Unit 3, Maesglas Retail Park, Docks Way will CLOSE on Saturday 4th March 2023.

"We'd like to apologise for any inconvenience caused as a result of this closure."

Shoppers noticed, following the announcement, the store was offering 75% off all items.

As reported in The Sun shoppers took to social media to share their bargain buys, with some items on sale for as cheap as 10p.

One shopper said they were able to acquire a TV unit, two side tables and a coffee table for £30.

This closing down discount is similar to the one run by B&M Bargains, in Kingsway Shopping Centre, who announced a 50% sale in October last year in an attempt to clear stock.

Where is the next closest B&M?





The closure of the Newport B&M Furniture store comes just months after the Newport Kingsway store closed.

Luckily, for those B&M fans, the store on the East Retail Park in Newport remains open.

This is a home store, so as well as groceries, it also sells furniture.