Officers searched two properties as they executed warrants under The Misuse of Drugs Act in Bargoed, Caerphilly county borough, as part of "pro-active actions" to target local drugs supply.

Two people - both from Bargoed - have been arrested.

They are a 19-year-old man and a 24-year-old man, and at the time of writing had been "taken to a police station for questioning and remain in custody".

Officers also seized a quantity of cannabis and cash during the raids, both of which were carried out in Heol Pencarreg.

Following the raids, Gwent Police sergeant Thomas Brookes said: "The arrests and seizures this morning were the latest proactive actions taken by neighbourhood police officers in Caerphilly north to tackle illegal drug supply.

"We're committed to protecting our communities and hope this morning's warrants go some way in reassuring the public that we relentlessly target drug offences."