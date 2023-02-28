Emergency vehicles are set to descend onto a residential street tonight in Risca.
Anyone along Cromwell Road this evening should not be alarmed if they see a major emergency services presence, the fire service has warned.
South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said it would be holding a training exercise at the former Ty Darren Residential Home on Cromwell Road.
The training exercise will take place between 6pm and 8:30pm today.
In a tweet South Wales Fire and Rescue Services said: “Do not be alarmed if you see several emergency vehicles in the area.”
