A NEW monthly market has began in Cwmbran bringing a ‘real buzz’ to the area.
The new market at Goodes Fitness on Edlogan Way will be held on the last Sunday of the month. It was held for the first time on Sunday, February 26, from 10am until 3pm.
Cwmbran held its first monthly market on Sunday. Picture: Fennah McGivern
The market features 15 stalls, offering a mixture of local food and craft producers.
Stall holder and owner of The Cookes Bake Fennah McGivern said: “From 10am it was so busy, the fresh stalls sold out so quickly.
Fennah McGivern at Cowbridge Food & Drink Festival last year. Picture: Fennah McGivern
“It was such a positive day, there seemed to be a real buzz about a market being back in Cwmbran.
“The market will be very beneficial to Cwmbran as it’s a fantastic way of bringing the community together and giving them a chance to support local, especially as many of the traders are from Cwmbran themselves.”
Simply Rural Hoopers stall at Cwmbran market. Picture: Fennah McGivern
Ms McGivern, who runs a home baking business called the Cookes Bake with her partner Ben Cooke, thanked organiser Dion Goode from Goodes Fitness for setting up the market.
The market is currently applying for a licence to move outside.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here