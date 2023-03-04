The new market at Goodes Fitness on Edlogan Way will be held on the last Sunday of the month. It was held for the first time on Sunday, February 26, from 10am until 3pm.

Cwmbran held its first monthly market on Sunday (Image: Fennah McGivern)

The market features 15 stalls, offering a mixture of local food and craft producers.

Stall holder and owner of The Cookes Bake Fennah McGivern said: “From 10am it was so busy, the fresh stalls sold out so quickly.

Fennah at Cowbridge Food & Drink Festival last year (Image: Fennah McGivern)

“It was such a positive day, there seemed to be a real buzz about a market being back in Cwmbran.

“The market will be very beneficial to Cwmbran as it’s a fantastic way of bringing the community together and giving them a chance to support local, especially as many of the traders are from Cwmbran themselves.”

Simply Rural Hoopers stall at Cwmbran market (Image: Fennah McGivern)

Ms McGivern, who runs a home baking business called the Cookes Bake with her partner Ben Cooke, thanked organiser Dion Goode from Goodes Fitness for setting up the market.

The market is currently applying for a licence to move outside.