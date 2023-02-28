The couple have been avoiding police since the infant was born in early January, moving around the country, paying for everything in cash and covering their faces when on CCTV.

The couple were arrested on Monday, February 27 at 9:30 pm in Stanmer Villas, Brighton, after a tip-off from a member of the public. However, the baby was not with them.

Who is Mark Gordon? Boyfriend of Constance Marten arrested as their baby is still missing (Image: PA)

Who is Mark Gordon?





48-year-old Gordon met Constance Marten, a drama student from a wealthy aristocratic family, in 2016.

Since then the couple has led an isolated life, and in September, as Marten’s pregnancy progressed, began moving around rental flats.

Gordon previously served 20 years in prison in the US for rape and battery committed when he was 14.

