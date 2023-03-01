Central Chambers, on Stow Hill, will become a new multipurpose, wellbeing facility which will bring health on the high street opportunities to the City Centre.

Pobl Group were awarded a total of £499,490 for the next three years and will create a new hub that will transform the supported living services offered by the housing group.

Charlotte Coulson, Pobl Care & Support said: “This is an exciting scheme that will transform the independent living support we provide, with support workers accessible at a central, community location.

“We have worked with our colleagues in Pobl’s regeneration team and consulted with the people we support to re-imagine this space into a vibrant, flexible facility for people with additional needs and the wider local community to access.

“We are extremely grateful for the National Lottery funding which has helped to make it possible. This will make a big difference to people’s lives.”

The new hub will provide a vibrant, accessible, and flexible space for people with additional needs and the wide community.

The Central Chambers hub will include a working kitchen for skill building and skill sharing, a café style area and a space for exercise programmes, along with a community laundrette and space for pop-up businesses.

It is anticipated that individuals supported by Pobl will enjoy volunteering and employment opportunities within the scheme.

Samantha Howells, Area Regeneration Manager East, Pobl Group, said: “Thanks to National Lottery players, this grant means that we can bring back into public use this city centre building as a multi-functional facility for the whole community, supporting Newport Council’s city centre regeneration plan.

“As well as providing training and employment opportunities for the individuals we support.

"The facility will provide a warm open space for anyone who needs it to wash your clothes, freshen up, get a bite to eat, volunteer or simply ‘just be’ in a place where you are safe and welcomed.”