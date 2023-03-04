We look at their cases.

Jack Thomas

Connor Taylor

Sam Andrews

A drugs gang have been locked up for supplying cocaine in their hometown.

Jack Thomas, Connor Taylor and Sam Andrews from Tredegar were caught trafficking the class A drug.

Text bombs were sent to advertise “high quality” cocaine to prospective and existing customers, Cardiff Crown Court heard.

Thomas, 25, of Ystrad Deri, Dukestown, was sent to prison for three years.

Taylor, 28, of Glanhowy Street, Scwrfa, was jailed for 32 months.

Andrews, 20, of York Terrace, Georgetown, was sent to a young offender institution for 30 months.

Adam Mathias

Adam Mathias was armed with a six-inch knife when chased his victim into a supermarket to the horror of onlooking customers and staff.

Courageous workers ushered him out of the Tesco Express on Cwmbran’s Ty Gwyn Road.

The 25-year-old pleaded guilty to possession of a bladed article in public and affray.

Mathias, of Kingsland Walk, St Dials, Cwmbran, was jailed for 15 months.

Robert Mellon

Paedophile Robert Mellon was jailed because he downloaded Snapchat.

The 54-year-old from Newport was banned from using the messaging app after being convicted of causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity.

A sexual harm prevention order was imposed for that offence which imposed stringent restrictions on the defendant’s use of electronic devices.

Mellon, of Church Road, admitted breaching the order and was jailed for 16 months.

Lloyd Virgo

Drug dealer Lloyd Virgo kept selling cocaine even after being arrested and investigated by police.

The 22-year-old from Cwmbran was bossing others below him in the chain to sell the class A drug throughout Torfaen.

Virgo was jailed for three years and four months after pleading guilty to being concerned in the supply of cocaine.