Production of the well-loved cheese in Caerphilly ended in 1995 when European legislation made it illegal to take delivery of unpasteurised milk in metal churns.

The hard white cheese was first made in 1830 and was specially made for coal miners as its rugged texture made it easy for them to eat with their hands.

The world-famous Caerphilly cheese (Image: Huw Rowlands)

Huw Rowlands, 26, and Deian Thomas, 39, are hoping to ‘revive the tradition’ by setting up a production unit for the cheese in Caerphilly.

The pair have been perfecting the idea for three years.

Mr Rowlands said: “We wanted to revive the tradition of Caerphilly cheese and bring past history of both families to the forefront in making Caerphilly cheese.

Huw Rowlands and Deian Thomas (Image: Huw Rowlands)

“It’s really important to bring Caerphilly Cheese back to Caerphilly.

"Caerphilly is known for three things - the castle, Tommy Cooper, and cheese, but sadly cheese production is no more in the borough, so it made sense to launch our business bringing the product back to life.

“We began with the business idea just prior to lockdown, but had to keep it on the back burner till the end of lockdown.

"At the end of January 2023 we set up the production unit ready to start production of this well-loved cheese.

“We are currently in the development stages of the business, and we are wanting to get the product to its best standard before it gets sold to our customers.

Part of the cheese's production (Image: Huw Rowlands)

“We are hoping to bring back the tradition of Caerphilly and hopefully bring back memories of the once famed and loved product.”

Penuchadre Farm in Wick, Bridgend will supply the cheese with Welsh Organic Cows milk.