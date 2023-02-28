The National Education Union (NEU) has announced a strike day for Thursday, March 2 that will cause many schools to fully or partially close, due to being short-staffed.

Newport City Council has announced at least nine of its schools will close on Thursday.

However, we expect this number to grow in the coming days as more schools in the city - and indeed across other parts of Gwent - confirm their staffing levels.

The schools in Newport which will be closed on Thursday are Caerleon Comprehensive, Glasllwch Primary, John Frost School, Jubilee Park Primary, Llanwern High, Millbrook Primary, Newport High, Ysgol Bryn Derw, and Ysgol Gyfun Gwent Is Coed.

So far, only two schools in Newport have announced they will be fully open on Thursday, according to the city council.

They are Mount Pleasant Primary and Ysgol Gymraeg Nant Gwenlli.

Several schools will be partially open in Newport, however. They are Crindau Primary, Lliswerry High (post-16), St Andrews Primary, St Julian's School (post-16), St Patrick's RC Primary, St Woolos Primary, Tredegar Park Primary, Ysgol Gymraeg Bro Teyrnon, and Ysgol Gymraeg Casnewydd.

In Monmouthshire, all of the four council-run secondary schools will be among those which close on Thursday.

The Monmouthshire schools set to close that day, according to the latest county council update, are Caldicot School, Cantref Primary, Chepstow School, Deri View Primary, Goytre Primary, King Henry VIII Comprehensive, Llantilio Portholey Primary, Magor Primary, Monmouth Comprehensive, Undy Primary, Ysgol Gymraeg Y Fenni, and Ysgol Gymraeg y Ffin.

The Monmouthshire schools which will be open are Dewstow Primary, Osbaston Primary, The Dell Primary, and Trellech Primary.

All other council-run schools in Monmouthshire will be partially closed.

In Blaenau Gwent, the county borough council said: "The position with schools in Blaenau Gwent is still emerging and we are not yet in a position to confirm which schools will or will not be open.

"A further update will be provided in due course."

Torfaen and Caerphilly county borough councils are yet to publish a list of schools which will close on Thursday.