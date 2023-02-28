Jason Evans was acquitted of causing the death by dangerous driving of Pontypool amateur fighter Shane Thomas on August 5, 2019.

He was found not guilty after a judge directed the jury to do so in the defendant's trial this afternoon at Cardiff Crown Court.

Evans still faces two charges of dangerous driving relating to incidents prior to the fatal crash on Pontypool’s Penywain Road.

Matthew Cobbe, prosecuting, told jurors that evidence heard yesterday relating to the defendant allegedly causing death by dangerous driving “doesn't fit” with their expert witness’ assessment.

The prosecution had claimed Evans was driving the Renault Kangoo van and that 22-year-old Mr Thomas was sitting in the vehicle’s centre console when it crashed.

“We the prosecution accept that ultimately you couldn't surely convict the defendant of count three and so in just a few moments I anticipate you'll be invited or directed to acquit the defendant of count three,” Mr Cobbe said.

“But doesn't change anything for counts one and two – counts one and two still stand and we will proceed with evidence in respect for counts one and two.”

After Evans was found not guilty of causing death by dangerous driving, Judge Niclas Parry told the jury: “It was important as you can imagine that we kept the deceased’s family very much aware of progress and they've been consulted as well.

“It was important that they knew about this development before it was made public and I'm going to leave it there for today.

“It's been quite a difficult day for the defendant, it's been a difficult day for the family on both sides.

“Can I ask you please therefore with my apologies and thanks for your patience to come back in the morning at 10 o'clock and we will press on with the remaining counts one and two.

“Thank you very much indeed for your understanding.”

The 31-year-old Evans, of Tyla Lane, Old St Mellons, Cardiff, denies two counts of driving dangerously on Pontypool's Rockhill Road and Albion Road.

The trial continues.