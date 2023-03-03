Bulwark Community Centre in Chepstow received a visit from first minister Mark Drakeford in April last year, as they revealed improvement plans for the site.

Planned refurbishment works to the community centre would improve accessibility to the site, but funding is required for the works.

A bid was launched last year to secure the cash - and now it has been revealed that funding has been found.

In a statement, project manager Justin Horton said: "We are very pleased to announce that, as a result of successful grant applications to the National Lottery People & Places Fund and Chepstow Town Council, we will be upgrading the Bulwark Community Centre.

"Works expected to start at the beginning of February.

The primary purpose of the works will be to improve the accessibility of the centre, including replacing the entrance and toilet facilities, widening the internal doors and fire exits and making improvements to the car park."

One complete, the centre will also be able to offer additional services to the community - including a holiday playscheme and a community garden.