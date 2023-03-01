Last year we launched our Gwent's Amazing Women list; 100 women who have excelled in a range of ways were celebrated and invited to a networking event.

This year we are adding 20 more women - people can nominate their suggestions here (with our judging panel to pick the additions on March 2).

The original list of 100 includes Emily Grimes who moved to Newport five years ago to take up the position of deputy manager at Friars’ Walk shopping centre in Newport.

Ms Grimes – who has worked in shopping centre management for more than 14 years – has now been promoted to centre manager at Friar’s Walk.

One of her main focuses at this role is linking with other key city centre stakeholders to develop environmental initiatives in the city, which has Bee Friendly City status.

“As a team we put sustainability at the forefront of our strategy and we were delighted to receive an International Silver Green Apple Award for our ongoing environmental projects,” said Ms Grimes.

“Last year I worked alongside Newport Council to develop five large planters in John Frost Square by adding bee friendly planting, bug boxes and educational signage.

“This is year I am looking forward to further development with the centre’s focus on environmental initiatives through the installation of beehives in conjunction with Bristol University, and an educational outreach programme.”

The planters have been known to attract a range of insects, including:

Large white butterflies;

Common carder bees;

Peacock butterflies;

Honeybees.

Ms Grimes will be among the 120 women invited to a networking event, which members of the public can attend, on March 9.

This will be from 12pm to 2pm at the University of South Wales' campus; USW are the main sponsors of Gwent's Amazing Women with additional sponsorship from Gwent Police.

It will be an opportunity to mingle, with refreshments, and there will be a topical panel discussion.

Be aware that there will be photography and video at this event which will be published in South Wales Argus, on social media and potentially other channels.

Tickets for this free event, which will run from 12pm until 2pm on March 9, are available via our Eventbrite page at bit.ly/3YsLqTD