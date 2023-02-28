Alison Steadman OBE and Larry Lamb, known for their roles as Pam and Mick in Gavin and Stacey, will feature in Alison & Larry: Billericay to Barry which is set to air on Gold later in 2023.

The series will see the nation's favourite TV Essex couple taking a trip down memory lane as they make the iconic road trip from Billericay to Barry, the long way around.

OH MY CHRIST! We're reuniting #GavinAndStacey favourites Alison Steadman and @larrylamb47 as they take a trip down memory lane for a special #BillericayToBarry road trip as part of a new three-part series for Gold. #AlisonAndLarry pic.twitter.com/vcAnuREVVh — GOLD (@goldchannel) February 28, 2023

From their famous onscreen relationship in Gavin and Stacey to their heart-warming offscreen friendship, viewers will see the duo stop off at places that have special meaning to them both.

Steadman said: "I can't wait to take this trip down memory lane to explore Pam and Mick's neck of the woods, as well as so many other locations precious to me.

"And who better to do it with than Larry! I'm so excited to be reunited."

Across three episodes, Alison and Larry will make the 210-mile journey whilst stopping off at beauty spots in the countryside and visiting locations with an intimate connection to them and Gavin and Stacey.

'Pam and Mick' from Gavin and Stacey will be retuning to Barry as part of a new UKTv series. (Image: PA)

In addition to taking part in activities designed to unleash their inner 'Pam and Mick', they'll get the chance to meet up with old friends from the show along the way.

Lamb added: "I am really looking forward to reminiscing with Alison whilst taking the trip from Billericay to Barry, it was such a huge part in the plot of Gavin and Stacey.

Following today's news that Alison Steadman and @larrylamb47 will be heading on a #BillericayToBarry road trip in a new three-part series for Gold, we thought we'd treat your newsfeeds to just one of Mick and Pam's *many* ICONIC scenes from #GavinAndStacey... pic.twitter.com/KvNgt13Kc4 — GOLD (@goldchannel) February 28, 2023

"This journey holds a special place in my heart and I hope the fans are pleased with it."

The series will be produced by RDF West and the executive producers are Jo Scarratt-Jones and Fiona Gay.

Fiona Gay said: "To be working with national treasures, and real-life friends, Alison and Larry as they go on this iconic and joyous trip down memory lane is such a treat.

"There will be plenty of laughs, insightful memories and no doubt a few sing-alongs, too.

Alison & Larry: Billericay to Barry will air on Gold later this year.