The supermarket giant is recalling its Arrabbiata Sauce because it may contain milk which is not mentioned on the label.

As a result, the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents.

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) has issued a "do not eat" warning to anyone who may be affected by the error.

Tuesday 28 February - @Tesco recalls Tesco Arrabbiata Sauce because of undeclared milk #FoodAllergy https://t.co/XelFzFnv2C pic.twitter.com/0s4t3GFWbs — Food Standards Agency (@foodgov) February 28, 2023

A spokesman for the FSA said: "If you have bought the above product and have an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents do not eat it.

"Instead, return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund, no receipt is required. For further details please contact Tesco customer services on 0800 505 555."

What products are affected?





Tesco Arrabbiata Sauce

Pack size: 350g

Use by: 02 March 2023

What is an allergy alert?





Sometimes there will be a problem with a food product which means it should not be sold.

Then it might be 'withdrawn' (taken off the shelves) or 'recalled' (when customers are asked to return the product).

Sometimes foods have to be withdrawn or recalled if there is a risk to consumers because the allergy labeling is missing or incorrect or if there is any other food allergy risk.

When there is a food allergy risk, the FSA will issue an Allergy Alert.